Sports
Nashville SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with 3-1 Win
Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Sam Surridge scored a hat trick, leading Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at GEODIS Park on Tuesday night.
The win sends Nashville to its first U.S. Open Cup Final, where they will face the winner of the semifinal match between Minnesota United FC and Austin FC, scheduled for Wednesday night. The final is set for Oct. 1, 2025.
Surridge opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a header following a throw-in delivered by Jeisson Palacios. He doubled the lead just five minutes into the second half, getting on the end of a rebound after a save from Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick.
Philadelphia’s Quinn Sullivan scored in the 70th minute, cutting Nashville’s lead to 2-1 with a shot from outside the box, but Surridge sealed the match with his third goal in the 84th minute, volleying a pass from Dan Lovitz into the net.
Surridge’s performance marked the first hat trick in U.S. Open Cup history for Nashville SC. With this victory, he has five goals in just two Open Cup matches this season.
Nashville SC’s goalkeeper Brian Schwake also had a notable performance, making three saves to keep Philadelphia at bay. This marks Schwake’s fourth consecutive U.S. Open Cup start without a loss.
Head coach B.J. Callaghan emphasized the team’s intensity and readiness as they head to the final, stating, “We brought the intensity tonight. We hope to continue this momentum.”
Nashville SC’s next match is against Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer play on Sept. 20, where they will aim to climb higher in the Eastern Conference standings.
