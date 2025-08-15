Nashville SC Announces First U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Against Philadelphia Union

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club will host its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal match against the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. Tickets for the match go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 22.

Season Ticket Members (STMs) have the exclusive opportunity to purchase their seats starting today, Aug. 14. This Semifinal appearance marks the furthest Nashville SC has advanced in any tournament since its Leagues Cup Final run in 2023, highlighting the team’s progress in the competition.

If they advance, Nashville SC will face the winner of the Austin FC versus Minnesota United FC Semifinal, scheduled for Sept. 17, in the Final on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Nashville SC reached the Semifinals after defeating D.C. United 5-2 at GEODIS Park in the Quarterfinal on July 8.

The Philadelphia Union earned their spot in the Semifinals with a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on August 13, following a match that was delayed due to weather. Olwethu Makhanya scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute, capping a thrilling comeback for the Union.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup is significant for Nashville SC as it marks the club’s third participation since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. Following a hiatus in 2024 due to competing in other tournaments, Nashville returned to the Open Cup in 2022, reaching the Quarterfinals that year and the Round of 16 in 2023.

As the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S., the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a national champion since 1914. The upcoming Final will award its winner a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and a chance to engrave their name on the prestigious Dewar Challenge Trophy.