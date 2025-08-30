Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes Offers $3.5 Million Prize

FRANKLIN, Ky. (Friday, Aug. 29, 2025) — The Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes, featuring a $3.5 million purse, will attract a competitive field this Saturday at Kentucky Downs. Among the entrants are three grade 1 winners and several rising stars looking to make their mark on the turf.

Highlighted by the Wild West spirit of horse racing, trainers Mark Casse and Ian Wilkes believe their entrants, Sandman and Burnham Square, will adapt well to the grass despite both having primarily raced on dirt. Sandman, a half-brother to turf specialist, is geared up for his debut on the surface, while Burnham Square, a recent grade 1 winner, has been in training for this moment.

“I think both works were really good; he moved well over it,” said Casse, mentioning Sandman’s positive turf training experience at Oklahoma Training Track. Meanwhile, Burnham Square has been training on synthetic surfaces but has a turf-oriented pedigree. His connections feel confident he can excel this Saturday.

Another contender, Final Gambit from Juddmonte, seeks his first turf victory after solid performances in graded races, including a close fourth in this year’s Kentucky Derby. Trainer Graham Motion believes the horse’s adaptability gives him a great shot in the Nashville Derby.

The competition will also include the UK-based Wimbledon Hawkeye, the morning-line favorite at 7-2, along with other former Kentucky Derby participants like Tiztastic and Test Score. Each has shown prowess on turf, creating a dynamic racing atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of dirt horses here taking a chance,” said assistant trainer Trace Messina while discussing the field’s dynamics. “It’s a wide-open race.”

The Nashville Derby, which is slated for an exciting 1 5/16 miles, promises to deliver an exhilarating show, attracting interest across the racing community.