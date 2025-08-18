Nashville Faces Extreme Heat Advisory Amid High Temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Tuesday as a significant wave of heat and humidity grips the Mid-South. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, predicting high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. These conditions will create a heat index ranging between 100° and 105° this afternoon.

The advisory will extend into Tuesday, with very similar, intense heat conditions expected. Many areas will see temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s again, leading the heat index to surpass the triple-digit mark.

Officials are urging residents to check in on elderly friends and family and to take special care of children and pets during this extreme heat. ‘If you have to be outside, be smart, take plenty of breaks, and stay hydrated,’ a meteorologist advised.

Starting the work week on Monday, temperatures are expected to approach 100º, possibly approaching record levels. The heat index will make it feel even warmer, with highs likely to reach near 110º at times.

Tuesday’s outlook shows more of the same, continuing under a high pressure ridge. Residents can expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 100º, even as a few isolated storms cannot be entirely ruled out.

The extended forecast anticipates a retreat of the heat wave later in the week as a front moves through. This may bring clouds and a chance of scattered showers, with cooler temperatures anticipated, dropping into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

