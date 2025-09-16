Nashville SC Faces Philadelphia Union in U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville SC aims to extend its magical run in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday evening as it hosts Philadelphia Union in a semifinal clash at GEODIS Park. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT, and the winner will advance to the final on October 1 to face either Minnesota United or Austin FC.

This year’s semifinal is especially significant for Nashville, which is looking to rebound from a tough last-minute loss to FC Cincinnati and celebrate its first cup championship. The Boys in Gold reached the semifinals for the first time in club history after a commanding 5-2 victory over D.C. United in the quarterfinals.

Head coach BJ Callaghan reflected on the momentous occasion, emphasizing the opportunity at stake. “This is a once-off game now, and we have to be up for the challenge and excited about it,” he said.

Despite recent struggles in the league, where Nashville dropped from second to fourth place after losing five of its last six games, the team has reasons for optimism. Earlier this season, Nashville defeated Philadelphia in two league matches by a combined score of 4-1.

On the other hand, Philadelphia Union enters this crucial match looking to book their ticket to the final for the fourth time in franchise history. Despite being dominant in the regular season, Philadelphia has yet to secure a U.S. Open Cup title, despite three trips to the final previously.

Nashville has been propelled by key players, including golden boot leader Sam Surridge and MVP hopeful Hany Mukhtar, who have collectively contributed to the team’s scoring. However, the Open Cup has seen a more diverse goal-scoring effort, with seven of their nine goals coming from various teammates.

As excitement builds for the match, Nashville SC is coming off an intense tournament run, having started with a close victory against USL’s Chattanooga Red Wolves and continuing with a thrilling win against Orlando. The stage is set for what promises to be an exhilarating semifinal.

After face-off against the Union, Nashville will take on Orlando on Saturday, September 20, for a chance to secure playoff hopes.