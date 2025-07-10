Nashville SC Faces D.C. United in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

Nashville, TN — Nashville SC will meet D.C. United for the third time in 2025 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 9, at GEODIS Park. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. CT.

This matchup follows a series of intense encounters between the two Eastern Conference teams. Earlier this season, they played to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting. More recently, Nashville SC edged out D.C. United with a 1-0 victory at Audi Field less than two weeks ago.

“Every time we’ve had an opportunity to play them, we’ve learned a little bit more about ourselves and how to do it. And so we just look forward to taking those little tweaks and opportunities to improve ourselves and put it back on display [Wednesday] night,” Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan said.

Nashville SC secured their place in the quarterfinal after a strong run in the tournament. They entered the competition in the third round, beginning with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves, where Josh Bauer scored the decisive goal.

In the Round of 16, Nashville signed off on an exhilarating 3-2 win against Orlando City. The match featured an own goal from Rodrigo Schlegel and goals from Ahmed Qasem and Wyatt Meyer, enabling Nashville to advance.

Nashville SC is currently riding high in both the Major League Soccer standings and the Open Cup. After a crucial win against the Philadelphia Union, who were at the top of the Eastern Conference, Nashville found itself in second place in the conference and just one point behind first-place FC Cincinnati. The team was also ranked first in MLS Power Rankings earlier this week.