Nashville SC Hosts 90’s Night This Weekend at GEODIS Park

Nashville, TN – Nashville Soccer Club is set to host a special event, 90’s Night, on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The night celebrates the spirit of 1990s Nashville with a throwback theme, emphasizing the city’s vibrant culture during that era.

The Boys in Gold will take the field wearing their retro-inspired 90’s Nostalgia Kit, featuring a vintage chalk white base, denim-patterned shoulders, and leather accents. This unique jersey pays homage to the denim jackets and honky tonks that defined Nashville in the 1990s.

Fans will have their last chance to purchase the authentic jersey, along with exclusive items like faux denim shorts and gazelles, only available at Saturday’s match in the Nashville SC Team Store. A pop-up shoe store will be set up at Gate A for the limited-time merchandise.

The evening promises additional fun with a variety of throwback merchandise, including boot scarves and cotton tees. A Hatch Show Print poster will also be available for collectors. Moreover, three signed 90’s Nostalgia Kits will be auctioned off to benefit the Nashville SC Community Fund.

Fans can enjoy throwback pricing on select concessions while engaging in activities like line dancing and vintage coin machines ahead of the match. Discounted tickets are available through special offers.

This game is crucial for Nashville SC as they face Orlando City SC, tied in points but battling for a better position in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams are aiming for the Supporters’ Shield, adding extra stakes to this lively matchup.

Nashville SC has been strong at home this season, with a notable record of 11 wins, one loss, and three draws at GEODIS Park. The team has limited opponents to just nine goals at home, showcasing their defensive prowess.

With the anticipation of 90’s Night, fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience the nostalgia and support their team in this high-stakes matchup.