Nashville SC Set to Unveil Nostalgia Kit Against Columbus Crew Tonight

Nashville, TN – Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park tonight to face the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT. This match comes after Nashville’s recent loss to Inter Miami FC, where they fell 2-1 on Saturday night.

The highlight of the evening will be the debut of Nashville SC’s new third kit, dubbed the Nashville Nostalgia kit. This vibrant uniform pays homage to the 1990s and is part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection.

Nashville SC midfielder Eddi Tagseth expressed excitement about the new kit, stating, “It’s always fun to wear something different in front of our fans. This kit definitely feels special.” He added that the cool 90s vibe is something fans will appreciate.

Fans eager to get the new kit can purchase it starting today at the GEODIS Park Team Store and online.

This matchup marks the second game of the season between Nashville and Columbus, having previously met on May 28 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, where Nashville secured a thrilling 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.

Columbus has yet to win a match at GEODIS Park, with their last visit ending in a 2-2 draw in March 2024. Nashville won two of their previous meetings in 2023 and 2021.

Adding to the excitement, Nashville’s Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar were recently selected for the MLS All-Star team. Surridge is tied for the lead in goals this season, boasting 16 goals, while Mukhtar has made contributions with ten goals and five assists.

Mukhtar shared his pride about the All-Star selection, saying, “I’m truly grateful for the support from my teammates, coaches, and fans.” Surridge echoed these sentiments, highlighting Nashville’s team success as a significant factor in their individual accolades.

Both teams are currently tied in points at 41 in the Eastern Conference. A win for Nashville could potentially position them at the top of the conference standings, depending on the outcomes of corresponding matches involving Philadelphia, FC Cincinnati, and San Diego.

As game time approaches, Nashville SC looks to continue their momentum and showcase their new kit before the home crowd.