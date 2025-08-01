Nashville Weather Team Breaks Viewer Record During Tornado Warnings

Nashville, TN — Just after midnight on April 3, Nashville Severe Weather (NSWX) began a livestream to cover tornado warnings in Davidson and Williamson counties. After more than seven hours and 16 tornado warnings, they finally signed off.

During the stream, David Drobny, founder of NSWX, remarked, “I guess the sun is coming up,” as thousands of viewers tuned in, many frightened by the severe weather. The livestream peaked at 511,000 viewers, setting a new record for the volunteer-based platform.

Comments flooding the livestream’s chat highlighted the impact of their service. One viewer expressed gratitude: “So glad y’all do what you do. THANKS.” Others noted how the coverage enabled them to ensure family members took shelter during the dangerous conditions.

Nashville Severe Weather, founded in 2010, is a grassroots weather service run by hobbyists and volunteers. They provide daily forecasts and critical updates during severe weather events, funded through Patreon pledges that keep the team operational but do not replace their full-time jobs.

Drobny initially started sharing weather updates in 2009 via Twitter and pushed for a partnership with the National Weather Service to access professional-level data. However, as of June 2025, he announced his departure from the organization’s active management due to emotional exhaustion.

Despite Drobny’s exit, the remaining team members are committed to continuing the mission. Will Minkoff, who joined in 2011, and Andrew Leeper, who became a member in 2015, have driven the group’s growth and engagement with the Nashville community.

Senior meteorologist, Tom Johnstone, joined this year. He values the collaboration with amateur weather forecasters, noting that it enhances communication during severe weather events. The community’s trust in NSWX reflects the evolving landscape of weather coverage and the demand for accurate information.

Although Drobny will no longer be managing the day-to-day operations, his influence remains significant. The team plans to carry on his legacy while continuing to adapt to Nashville’s growing need for real-time weather updates as severe weather events increase in frequency.

As storm anxiety continues to be a concern for Nashville residents, the NSWX team provides a calming presence during tumultuous weather, ensuring that those in their community feel informed and safe.