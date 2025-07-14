Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy

MINEOLA, New York — Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has signed an executive order exempting local law enforcement from the county’s mask ban, allowing officers involved in undercover operations to wear face coverings. This decision was made on Friday amid ongoing debates about the controversial mask law.

The previous law, signed by Blakeman in August, limited mask-wearing to only those with religious or health exemptions. As protests erupted across college campuses, particularly concerning anti-Israel sentiments, the GOP-majority legislature enacted the ban. Violators can face a misdemeanor charge, a $1,000 fine, or up to one year in jail.

“Here in Nassau County, we respect our law enforcement officers, and we have their back,” Blakeman stated during the signing event at the legislative building. The new order comes as 10 detectives have been trained and prepared to assist in operations including drug and gang raids.

The executive order aims to protect police identities during sensitive missions, minimizing the risk of retaliation against them and their families. “When deemed necessary,” officers will be able to mask up to uphold their mission’s integrity, Blakeman explained.

This action counters a similar bill proposed in New York City, aimed at preventing federal agents from wearing masks while on duty. Blakeman criticized the city’s proposal, stating it would hinder law enforcement efforts in the metropolitan area. “I think they will destroy the city, and I think they will make law enforcement much more difficult,” he remarked.

Democratic leaders in Nassau County have condemned the executive order, calling it politically motivated. Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton commented, “This executive order is a quiet admission that his original law is most likely illegal. We warned from Day One that Blakeman’s mask ban was vague and focused on politics rather than public good.”

In response, Blakeman emphasized that the mask ban was not intended to target law enforcement but rather to deter individuals from avoiding accountability during protests.

Nassau County has also seen increased collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), detaining over 1,400 migrants since February. Under a new agreement, these migrants can be held for up to 72 hours at East Meadow jail before facing deportation or transfer to long-term facilities.

Despite the support from law enforcement leaders, advocates worry about potential racial profiling and misuse of power with local police acting as immigration agents. The New York Civil Liberties Union has filed lawsuits against Nassau, arguing the ICE partnership may lead to unlawful detentions.

Despite criticism, Blakeman asserted, “We’re confident that all measures taken to protect communities in Nassau County are legal and properly authorized.”