Al Nassr and Al Ahli Clash in Saudi Super Cup Final This Weekend

HONG KONG, August 23, 2025 — Al Nassr FC will face Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final this Saturday at the Hong Kong Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 a.m. ET, and both teams are eager to secure their first trophy of the season.

Al Ahli advanced to the final after a decisive 5-1 victory over Al Qadsiah in the semifinal. Although they conceded an early goal, they quickly rallied with an impressive first-half performance. Ivan Toney led the scoring, while new recruit Enzo Millot also contributed with a goal of his own.

In contrast, Al Nassr reached the final by edging Al Ittihad 2-1 in a dramatic match that saw them play over an hour with ten men after Sadio Mane received a red card. Joao Felix scored the winning goal, assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, marking Felix’s impactful debut with the club.

Ronaldo, still searching for his first official trophy with Al Nassr, becomes the key figure in this weekend’s clash. Head coach Jorge Jesus expressed confidence about the match, highlighting Ronaldo’s influence and the support from fans, saying, “The crowd supporting Ronaldo provides us with positive energy.”

With a competitive history between the two teams, Al Nassr is determined to maintain their unbeaten streak against Al Ahli, having not lost to them in their last seven encounters. The stakes are high for both clubs, with Al Ahli aiming to capture their second Super Cup title, while Al Nassr seeks to add to their collection of two past wins.

The match will air live in the U.S. on Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes, with streaming options available on Fubo and Fox Sports App. Fans hoping to catch the action internationally may need a VPN to access their usual broadcast services.

As the weekend approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of Saudi Arabia’s premier teams.