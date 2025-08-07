Al Nassr Faces Rio Ave in Pre-Season Friendly Today

Almancil, Portugal – Al Nassr will compete against Rio Ave in a pre-season club friendly today at Estádio Algarve. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. BST.

Al Nassr, part of the Saudi Pro League, enters the game with confidence after winning both of their previous pre-season matches. Under the guidance of coach Jorge Jesus, the team has shown significant improvements on the field.

“We are looking forward to maintaining our winning streak,” a spokesperson from the club said. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack. He recently returned from the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and scored in his last friendly, showcasing his strong form.

On the other hand, Rio Ave is looking for a fresh start as this will be their first pre-season match. In the previous season, they finished 11th in Liga Portugal, performing below expectations.

“It’s a tough challenge for us, but we are ready to give our best,” said midfielder Clayton, who scored 14 goals last season despite the overall poor performance of his team.

Both teams currently have all members fit and eager to play, making this a highly anticipated match-up. It will be the first meeting between Al Nassr and Rio Ave in their histories.

Fans can watch the live stream on STC TV.