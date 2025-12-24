Al Nassr Faces Al Zawraa in AFC Champions League Match Tonight

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Al Nassr FC will play against Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 on Wednesday, December 24. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST at Al-Awwal Park.

Al Nassr has performed well in the tournament, winning all three previous matches against Al Zawraa. Their last encounter was on October 1, where Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory. Currently, they are at the top of Group D with 15 points from five games.

The players are in high spirits, coming fresh off a dominant 4-0 win over FC Istiklol on November 26. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be a key player once again.

In contrast, Al Zawraa from Iraq is also in good form, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches. They recently won 2-1 against FC Goa on November 26 and currently stand second in Group D with nine points.

The stakes are high for Al Zawraa, as they need at least a draw to secure a place in the knockout stages. Any loss could jeopardize their advancement, leaving the door open for FC Istiklol.

This match will not be broadcast live on Indian television but can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.