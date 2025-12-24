Sports
Al Nassr Faces Al Zawraa in AFC Champions League Match Tonight
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Al Nassr FC will play against Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 on Wednesday, December 24. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST at Al-Awwal Park.
Al Nassr has performed well in the tournament, winning all three previous matches against Al Zawraa. Their last encounter was on October 1, where Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory. Currently, they are at the top of Group D with 15 points from five games.
The players are in high spirits, coming fresh off a dominant 4-0 win over FC Istiklol on November 26. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be a key player once again.
In contrast, Al Zawraa from Iraq is also in good form, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches. They recently won 2-1 against FC Goa on November 26 and currently stand second in Group D with nine points.
The stakes are high for Al Zawraa, as they need at least a draw to secure a place in the knockout stages. Any loss could jeopardize their advancement, leaving the door open for FC Istiklol.
This match will not be broadcast live on Indian television but can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Recent Posts
- Will Ferrell’s Playful Parenting Style Embarrasses and Bonds with Sons
- Public Criticism of Proposal to Extend Ghana’s Presidential Term
- Luka Doncic Faces Injury Ahead of Key Lakers-Suns Clash
- Algeria Declares French Colonization a Crime, Seeks Reparations
- Al Nassr Faces Al Zawraa in AFC Champions League Match Tonight
- Trump Administration to Garnish Wages of Defaulted Student Loan Borrowers
- Todd Monken Emerges as Candidate for Michigan Football Coach
- LeBrock Returns to Spotlight at Vanderpump Dog Gala
- Amanda Bynes Reveals 28-Pound Weight Loss Journey with Ozempic
- Epic Games Store Offers ‘Sorry We’re Closed’ Free for One Day
- Ivory Coast Faces Mozambique in AFCON Title Defense Opening Match
- CBS Shelves Controversial 60 Minutes Segment Amid Viewer Outcry
- Nuggets Dominate Jazz in 135-112 Victory
- New Nominees Announced for 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame
- Vince Vaughn Enjoys Family Time with Son at Clippers Game
- Tension Rises in Pluribus Season 1 Finale
- Kraken Seek Third Straight Win Against Kings After Recent Success
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks