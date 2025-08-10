Al Nassr and Rio Ave Clash in Pre-Season Friendly

Almancil, Portugal – Al Nassr is set to face Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly match at the Estádio Algarve on Thursday, August 7, 2025. This matchup marks the first encounter between the Saudi Pro League team and the Portuguese club.

Al Nassr enters the game with momentum, having won both of their previous pre-season matches. Under the guidance of Coach Jorge Jesus, the team is showing improvement and a stronger performance as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Rio Ave, on the other hand, concluded the 2024-25 season in 11th place in the Primeira Liga, ending their domestic campaign without any trophies. Despite their European base, Rio Ave faces a challenging opponent in Al Nassr.

The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 p.m. BST, which translates to 12:30 a.m. IST for Indian viewers on Friday, August 8. Fans worldwide can catch the game live on STC TV.

This match offers both teams a valuable opportunity to assess their preparations ahead of the new season.