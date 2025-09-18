Entertainment
Natalee Linez Joins CBS Drama CIA Ahead of 2026 Premiere
NEW YORK, NY – Actress Natalee Linez will join the cast of the upcoming CBS drama series CIA as a series regular. The show is set to premiere in midseason 2026, after a delay from its original fall 2025 debut.
CIA follows the story of two contrasting partners: a fast-talking, rule-breaking CIA case officer played by Tom Ellis and a disciplined, rule-abiding FBI agent portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss. Together, they are stationed at the CIA’s New York office, where they investigate cases involving threats to U.S. safety. The characters must learn to navigate their differences to be successful in their work.
<p.Linez will play Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst who supports the team. Michael Michele will also star as the head of the CIA’s New York Station. This casting announcement adds to the show’s ensemble, which is expected to attract a fan base given the actors’ previous works.
The series initially encountered scheduling changes, as it was first introduced as a spinoff of FBI. However, it has evolved into a standalone series, with the network announcing a significant production shift and a change in showrunner. Warren Leight, known for his work on Law & Order: SVU, was brought in to take over from David Hudgins.
Linez recently appeared on Chicago P.D. in a recurring role but has also starred in other series such as Tell Me Lies and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Her collaboration with Ellis in Tell Me Lies and previous procedural experiences position her well for this new role.
Production for CIA is scheduled to begin in September, as Linez and the rest of the cast prepare to dive into their characters. Ellis, speaking about the process, noted the unique experience of not filming a pilot.
As anticipation builds for CIA’s premiere, its combination of established talent and new storylines promises a fresh addition to CBS’s lineup.
