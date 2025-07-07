Natalia Lafourcade Announces Exciting Pregnancy News on Instagram

Ciudad de México, México — Singer Natalia Lafourcade, known for her heartfelt music, shared surprising news with her fans on Monday: she is pregnant with her first child. The 40-year-old Veracruz native posted a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump.

In her emotional message, Lafourcade expressed her joy at the unexpected news, stating, “There is a beautiful being growing inside my body, and this I did not expect.” The singer, currently in the middle of her “Cancionera Tour,” is determined to continue performing as long as her body allows.

“Five months and we are still on tour, five months and we are still growing,” she wrote. Lafourcade also mentioned her excitement to eventually perform in Spain, saying, “I will keep singing for you, my beautiful people. We will see each other very soon in Spain. Meanwhile, we will continue growing.”

Many fans and fellow artists quickly flooded her post with congratulations. Among those who commented was Julieta Venegas, who expressed her excitement with, “So beautiful!” Other fans chimed in, offering their best wishes and praise for the songstress.

Lafourcade, who is married to musician and producer Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, has kept her personal life relatively private. However, she has collaborated with him on several projects, including her cultural preservation foundation. The couple’s happy news comes as they both pursue their respective careers in the arts.

As of now, Lafourcade has not revealed the gender of her baby. Fans eagerly await more updates as she continues her successful tour while preparing for motherhood.