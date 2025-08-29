Natalie Portman’s Casual Style Shines on Set

LOS ANGELES, CA — Natalie Portman was spotted looking effortlessly stylish on the set of her upcoming Netflix film, Good Sex, wearing a classic combination of a black cut-off t-shirt and boxy denim jeans.

This iconic outfit is a go-to choice for casual days. Portman enhanced her look with designer shoes from Dior, but similar styles like ballet flats or heeled boots can be substituted for a more accessible fashion option.

“A good pair of jeans is always a winner,” fashion stylist Lucy Trievnor explained. “They can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.”

Portman’s outfit highlights a trend for elevated casual wear, drawing attention to soft t-shirts and high-quality denim. For those looking to replicate her style, jeans like mom jeans, boyfriend jeans, or high-waisted cuts are suggested to achieve a looser fit without sacrificing style.

A high-waisted pair of jeans can create an hourglass silhouette. “Natalie balanced her look by wearing a loose-fitting t-shirt that sits above the jeans,” Trievnor noted, emphasizing style without added bulk.

Among the recommended brands are Ziztrends for boxy cropped tees and AllSaints for stylish t-shirts featuring unique designs. For denim, ASOS Design offers relaxed-fit jeans, while LEVI'S provides classic options with a 90s vibe.

To finish off the ensemble, Portman opted for sporty lace-up sneakers from New Balance. For a simpler sneaker style, Dream Pairs offers a variety of affordable options that are both comfortable and chic.

Investing in basic t-shirts allows for versatile styling options throughout the week. Quality cotton pieces are ideal for breathability and longevity. When it comes to jeans, finding a well-fitting pair that boosts confidence is key.

This laidback look combines celebrity style with practicality, making it perfect for weekends or holidays.