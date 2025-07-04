Entertainment
Natalie Portman Dazzles While Filming New Romantic Comedy in NYC
NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 — Natalie Portman was spotted in New York City on Wednesday while filming her upcoming romantic comedy, Good Sex. The actress, known for her role in Black Swan, stood out in a stylish outfit that would make any fashion icon proud.
Portman paired a pleated pussybow blouse with a black miniskirt and loafers, complementing the look with gold hoop earrings, a Jacquemus handbag, and retro cat-eye glasses. Her wavy lob hairstyle and a pop of fuchsia on her lips completed the ensemble, giving off major style vibes reminiscent of her previous roles.
Good Sex is directed by Lena Dunham, best known for creating Girls. The film follows a 40-year-old couples therapist navigating single life after years of a stable relationship. Production is currently underway at Netflix.
Earlier this week, Portman’s 14-year-old son, Aleph, made a rare appearance on a Twitch stream, where he called his mother during a livestream with influencer Marlon LuGa. Aleph revealed to Marlon, “You know Star Wars? Padme Amidala? Well, that’s my mom.”
After showing Marlon photographs to validate his claim, he was met with disbelief. Marlon responded, “That’s your mom?” to which Aleph confirmed, “Yeah, that’s my mom.” Aleph then asked Portman if she wanted to say hi, and she graciously responded, “Nice to meet you. I hope you’re having a great day. Have a good one.”
Marlon later confessed, “When I was growing up and used to watch Star Wars very heavily, she was my biggest crush.” This light-hearted interaction showed a glimpse into the lives of Hollywood’s favorite family.
