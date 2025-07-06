Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced

NEW YORK, NY — Natasha Cloud‘s hope of making the WNBA All-Star game will have to wait another year. On Sunday, the league announced its All-Star reserves, and Cloud was officially left off the list.

Cloud reflected on the news with a level-headed approach. “I feel 10 years in the career, I’ve gotten snubbed almost every one of those 10 years,” she told The Post before her team’s game against the Seattle Storm. “It just is what it is.”

This year’s All-Star game will feature Caitlin Clark, who put together an impressive fan base by garnering 1,293,526 votes, the most of any player. However, in stark contrast, her peers ranked her as the ninth-best guard in the league, prompting confusion among fans and analysts alike.

According to the WNBA’s All-Star voting system, players are scored based on their fan, media, and player rankings, with fan votes representing 50 percent of the total score. Clark’s weighted score of 3.5 placed her second among guards, behind a rookie whose combined ranking didn’t deserve the top placement.

Cloud’s fellow players ranked higher are baffling to many fans. “The players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th BEST GUARD?!?! Stop hating,” tweeted Robert Griffin III, expressing frustration over the rankings. Others shared similar sentiments, labeling the player votes as driven by jealousy.

In a more positive light, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the upcoming All-Star game. Despite being ranked lower than expected among her peers, Clark will still draft her All-Star team, an honor in itself.

The Liberty, however, are hoping to bounce back as they navigate through various adversities. The team had a strong start to the season, but has lost five of its last seven games. With injuries affecting player availability, Cloud reassured fans, saying, “We have everything that we need. There is no panic.”

As the Liberty prepare for their eight-game homestand, players are returning from injuries. Sabrina Ionescu, who had been sidelined, is back on the court, and Leonie Fiebich returns from EuroBasket. Jonquel Jones, recovering from an ankle injury, has not yet returned to play but expressed optimism.

Coach Sandy Brondello noted, “Everyone faces adversity, so you got to stay together. This is where your character shows.” The Liberty may face some hurdles, but they are confident in their ability to regroup as the All-Star weekend approaches.

For now, Cloud’s resilience serves as a reminder that the road to success is often fraught with challenges, and the Liberty aim to capitalize on their home advantage in the weeks to come.