Natasha Lyonne Remembers Paul Reubens in Emotional Podcast Interview

LOS ANGELES, CA — Natasha Lyonne reflected on her past and the support she received from the late Paul Reubens in a recent interview on Amy Poehler‘s podcast, “Good Hang.” The 46-year-old actress, known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Russian Doll,” and “Poker Face,” shared heartfelt memories of her early career and struggles with addiction.

Lyonne, who began acting as a child on “Pee-wee's Playhouse,” opened up about her difficult journey with substance abuse that included a court-ordered rehabilitation stint in 2006. In her conversation with Poehler, she recalled a crucial moment with Reubens, the creator and star of the show, who supported her during her tough times.

“He took me to a steak dinner after rehab and said, ‘Oh Natasha, don’t worry about it. I was never shocked when things went south, you’re going to be OK,’” Lyonne recalled, emphasizing the comfort she found in Reubens’ acknowledgment and understanding of her struggles.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Lyonne shared that she had been living independently since she was 16 due to her parents’ untreated mental health and addiction issues. She expressed her forgiveness for her parents, acknowledging the challenges they faced during the 1980s, a time when addiction issues were prevalent.

“There’s no shame in whatever your mental health or addiction or whatever else. It’s about: Are you treated or untreated?” Lyonne stated, highlighting the importance of seeking help.

Reubens passed away from cancer in July 2023. Lyonne recalled their close relationship, noting that he often reached out to her for guidance later in life. “Paul and I stayed tight. I love Paul Reubens, and he was so kind to me, always,” Lyonne said.

New episodes of “Pee-wee as Himself” debuted last month on HBO and Max, continuing the legacy of Reubens and his beloved character.