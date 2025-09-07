Entertainment
Nate Bargatze Announces 2026 Big Dumb Eyes Tour Stop in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced a stop at Hershey‘s GIANT Center as part of his “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour,” set for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
Bargatze, who previously sold over 1.2 million tickets for his 2024 tour, will perform at the Hershey venue as one of 62 shows on this upcoming tour. The comedian is known for his family-friendly humor and deadpan delivery.
<p"I’m excited to bring my tour to Hershey," Bargatze said in a statement. "It’s been amazing to see the support from fans, and I can't wait to perform there.”
Before the tour kicks off, Bargatze will host the Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS on Sunday, September 14. He is also returning to familiar territory, having performed in Lancaster County in 2023.
Tickets for Bargatze’s Hershey show are available online through Ticketmaster and the official website. Prices vary based on seating selection, appealing to his growing fanbase.
As the tour approaches, Bargatze is gaining attention for breaking more than 20 venue records during his recent performances.
