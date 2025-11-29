Nate Bargatze to Appear on SEC Nation in Knoxville Saturday

Knoxville, Tennessee — Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to make a special appearance on the SEC Network’s SEC Nation pregame show on Saturday, prior to the football game between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 19 Vanderbilt. The show begins at 10 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Laura Rutledge with a panel of analysts, including Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.

Bargatze, a Nashville native, is well-known for his comedic talent, having hosted Saturday Night Live and setting attendance records at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Although he did not attend Vanderbilt, he has deep family connections to the school; his mother, Carol, worked in the Commodores’ athletic ticket office, and his second cousin, Ronnie Bargatze, was a prominent athlete and coach at Vanderbilt.

The decision to feature Bargatze, a prominent fan of Vanderbilt, has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some fans are excited to see him at the Vols’ campus, while others question the choice of a visiting team’s supporter as a guest in Knoxville. One user commented, “You bring a Vandy fan on in Knoxville? That’s certainly a choice.”

Others expressed their skepticism about the potential impact of this decision. A fan tweeted, “Vandy alum Jordan Rodgers calling the game. Vandy fan Nate Bargatze as the SEC Nation guest – in Knoxville. It’s pretty clear who the league wants to win this game.”

Bargatze’s upcoming “Big Dumb Eyes” comedy tour will also stop in Knoxville in late January, further solidifying his connection to the area. However, the timing of his appearance on a game day is raising eyebrows, especially with the heated rivalry between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The SEC Nation broadcast will take place from 10 a.m. ET to noon, leading up to the football game at Neyland Stadium, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans looking for more Tennessee representation can catch an appearance by UT head coach Josh Heupel during the broadcast.

Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for live coverage of the game.