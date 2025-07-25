Nate Bargatze Makes History with Back-to-Back Shows in St. Paul

St. Paul, Minnesota – Nate Bargatze, one of the world’s most popular comedians, is set to perform two back-to-back shows at the Xcel Energy Center this weekend. The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, marking a historic occasion as no comedian has ever performed consecutive nights at this venue.

Bargatze, known for his deadpan humor and family-friendly material, has gained a massive following over the years. This comes after he broke records during his previous performances in Minnesota, including six sold-out shows at the Ordway Center in 2023 and a record-breaking performance in Duluth.

During his stand-up, which often involves relatable family anecdotes, Bargatze humorously discusses the dynamics of marriage and quirky observations about modern life. From joking about his daughter’s school career day to mock debates on American measurements, his comedic style resonates well with audiences.

Sam Johnson, the Xcel Energy Center’s communication and digital media specialist, noted that early ticket sales indicate this could be the venue’s biggest draw for a stand-up comic. With a seating capacity of approximately 18,000 each night, Bargatze’s appeal to Minnesota audiences has been evident over his career.

Bargatze will also make a return to the state in September for a show in Rochester, further indicating his strong connection with Minnesota fans. His latest Netflix special, “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, showcasing his ability to capture the essence of modern comedy.

Tickets for this weekend’s shows range from $37 to $180.45, reflecting the high demand for viewing one of the most successful stand-up performances currently touring.