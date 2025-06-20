Nate Bargatze Prepares to Host 77th Emmy Awards with Stephen Colbert’s Advice

New York, NY – Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards later this year and visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to seek advice. The awards ceremony is set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

Bargatze, who has hosted Saturday Night Live twice, admitted to Colbert that he feels “nervous” about his upcoming role. While discussing his plans for the event, he said he is “going to rely” on Colbert’s expertise.

During the show, Colbert asked Bargatze if he had watched all the nominated shows. Bargatze replied, “I haven’t watched all of the shows.” Colbert jokingly responded, “No, I don’t have time for TV.”

“I’m just going to do what I do. I’m very self-deprecating and try and bring it inward,” Bargatze explained. He added that he wants everyone to have a good time during the event, especially since it is a night filled with awards.

Colbert also inquired whether Bargatze would sing or dance during the ceremony. Bargatze humorously said, “Nah, this is it. You get this energy at Madison Square Garden or here. It’s only this energy, so if you’re not on board, it’s going to be a long ride.”

Bargatze’s appearance on Colbert’s show was also an opportunity to promote his new book, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind, which was published last month. In addition to hosting the Emmys, he produced the holiday special Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas with Lorne Michaels.

The Television Academy will announce the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 15, which will stream live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will precede the main event, taking place on September 6 and September 7.