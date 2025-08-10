Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School

LOS ANGELES, CA — Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen announced he will not compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The 26-year-old figure skater is shifting his focus to medical school after graduating from Yale University last year.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chen said, “I just want to open doors to kind of see what’s the best sort of approach for me.” He explained that preparing for the MCAT felt more nerve-racking than competing at the Olympics.

Chen is a prominent figure in the sport, having secured the men’s gold medal at the Beijing Games in 2022, along with three world championship titles and six U.S. national titles. He set the world record for a combined score at the Grand Prix Final in 2019.

With Chen stepping back, 20-year-old Ilia Malinin emerges as the frontrunner for the U.S. men’s event in Milano Cortina. Malinin has made headlines for landing the quad axel in competition and recently clinching victory at the last two world championships.

Team USA is focused on securing medals at the 2026 Games, which begin on February 6, 2026. The event will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Coaches and fans will be watching closely as younger skaters compete for the positions vacated by Chen.

Chen, a native of Salt Lake City, has not ruled out a return to competitive skating in the future. He has enjoyed running skating camps with ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker and choreographer Sam Chouinard while prioritizing academics.

This decision marks a significant moment for Chen, who has left an indelible mark on the sport. He expressed satisfaction with his skating career, highlighting his desire to help others in the medical field.