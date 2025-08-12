Nathan Eovaldi’s Remarkable Season Leads Rangers’ Playoff Push

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is having a standout season, showcasing remarkable statistics that place him among the best in baseball. As of August 10, Eovaldi has thrown 111 innings with a stunning 1.38 ERA, and he is not even listed among league leaders due to missing several starts this season.

Despite being 35 years old and experiencing a recent decline in pitch velocity, Eovaldi’s performance has taken a surprising turn for the better. The right-hander attributes his success to a revamped curveball, which he now throws more often and with a distinct new movement pattern. This alteration has effectively made it a lethal weapon against left-handed hitters, who are currently batting just .068 against it this season.

“I had really good results on my curveball today. Probably should have used a little more,” Eovaldi said after a spring training outing earlier this year. Since then, he has embraced throwing the curveball more frequently.

In addition to his curveball, Eovaldi may have introduced a sinker to his repertoire. The subtle adjustments in his fastball showcase impressive arm-side movement, marking a departure from his previous seasons. The statistical evidence indicates that he has significantly increased his fastballs with more than 16 inches of run this year.

“It just comes down to trusting and executing it,” Eovaldi said about his evolving pitch mix. “I think once I’m able to slow it down and start executing it better, it’ll be a good weapon for me.”

Moreover, Eovaldi has shifted his pitch usage, using his splitter more than ever, which has made him a versatile threat on the mound. His ability to mix pitches effectively disrupts hitters’ timing and keeps them off balance.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy praised Eovaldi’s command and adaptability. “His pitchability, his command, his focus… he’s just an artist out there,” Bochy said. “He can throw anytime.”

Currently, Eovaldi’s 1.38 ERA is the second-lowest in recent modern baseball history across a player’s first 19 starts, following only legendary pitchers like Bob Gibson and Pedro Martinez. If he can maintain his performance, he is slated to be in contention for the American League Cy Young award.

Despite having missed games due to injury, Eovaldi is on pace to qualify for the league leaderboard, needing just a few more innings in the coming weeks. He aims to log 171 innings by season’s end and solidify his standing among baseball’s elite.