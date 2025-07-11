Nathan Fillion Discusses Guy Gardner’s Iconic Hair in New Superman Film

HOLLYWOOD, California — Actor Nathan Fillion defended his character Guy Gardner‘s iconic bowl cut at the premiere of the new movie ‘Superman‘ on July 7, 2025. Fillion plays Gardner, an intergalactic law enforcer known as a Green Lantern, in the latest installment of the DC franchise.

During a conversation with CNN, Fillion addressed the unique hairstyle, which he insists is essential to the character. ‘I don’t think you can do a Guy Gardner without doing the hair. I think it would be a disservice,’ Fillion said.

Fans of the comic will recognize that Gardner’s bowl cut isn’t just a fashion choice but a fundamental aspect of his bold persona. ‘If you see a guy walking down the street with a bowl cut, that guy clearly doesn’t give a damn what you think about him. And that’s Guy Gardner,’ Fillion explained.

Despite the bowl cut attracting its share of commentary, only Lois Lane, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, makes a joke about it in the film, highlighting the character’s comedic role among the brash ensemble.

Fillion also expressed his satisfaction with the hairstyle he championed. ‘I embrace the bowl cut. There was some talk about trying different hairstyles, and I was team bowl cut the whole way,’ he noted.

However, not every aspect of playing Green Lantern was easy. Fillion shared his discomfort with the flying harnesses used during production. ‘They’re claustrophobic, they’re very constricting, they’re uncomfortable. I had a fist-sized purple bruise on my kidney from one,’ he recounted.

Despite this challenge, Fillion remains committed to portraying flight accurately on screen, stating, ‘I consider myself to be very very picky about flight in film, so it was extremely important to me to get it right. That was a challenge.’

Fillion has collaborated with director James Gunn multiple times, dating back to the 2006 film ‘Slither.’ He is set to reprise his role as Guy Gardner in the upcoming DC TV series ‘Lanterns,’ alongside co-stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre.

‘Superman’ hits theaters on July 11, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.