National Bank Open Returns with Sportsnet’s Exclusive Coverage in July

Toronto, Canada – Canada’s premier tennis event, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, is set to return with exclusive coverage from Sportsnet. The tournament will take place from July 27 to August 7, 2025, in Toronto and Montreal. Sportsnet will provide multiplatform coverage across various channels, including Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, and Sportsnet 360, as well as live streaming on Sportsnet+.

This year’s event features matches from the ATP and WTA tours. The tournament is expected to attract a large audience as it showcases top tennis talent. Sportsnet’s Tennis Central will offer fans insight and updates throughout the event.

The initial schedule includes matches beginning on Sunday, July 27, in Toronto, with full coverage continuing until August 7. Broadcast times and additional details will be available on Sportsnet’s website.

“We are excited to bring the National Bank Open back to tennis fans across Canada,” said a Sportsnet representative. “Our coverage will ensure that every match is accessible for viewers, whether watching at home or on mobile devices.”

Prominent matches are scheduled, including Jenson Brooksby facing Corentin Moutet in the Round of 128 on July 28. Brooksby is currently favored to win, with odds of -125 against Moutet’s -102. The tournament is expected to feature intense competition as players aim for victory in front of enthusiastic crowds.

As anticipation builds, fans can follow Sportsnet’s social media platforms for updates, highlights, and exclusive content leading up to the tournament.