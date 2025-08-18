National Couples Day Celebrated on August 18 Every Year

NEW DELHI, India — National Couples Day is celebrated on August 18 each year to honor love, commitment, and companionship between partners. This day serves as a reminder for couples in romantic relationships to acknowledge their love and strengthen their emotional bonds.

Couples across the nation take this opportunity to express their feelings through gifts and heartfelt messages. Many choose to celebrate by sharing wishes on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Popular phrases for messages often include acknowledgments of their journey together and expressions of love.

The celebration of National Couples Day not only highlights romantic relationships but also encourages partners to reflect on their connection. It has become a day for couples to plan special outings, share memories, or simply enjoy each other’s company.

As couples celebrate this day, they also look forward to future milestones. Whether through simple acts of kindness or grand gestures, National Couples Day is about making cherished moments together.

This year, National Couples Day falls on a Tuesday, allowing many couples to make special plans both during the weekend and on the day itself. As the holiday approaches, excitement builds with people planning various ways to show their love.