Entertainment
National Couples Day Celebrated on August 18 Every Year
NEW DELHI, India — National Couples Day is celebrated on August 18 each year to honor love, commitment, and companionship between partners. This day serves as a reminder for couples in romantic relationships to acknowledge their love and strengthen their emotional bonds.
Couples across the nation take this opportunity to express their feelings through gifts and heartfelt messages. Many choose to celebrate by sharing wishes on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Popular phrases for messages often include acknowledgments of their journey together and expressions of love.
The celebration of National Couples Day not only highlights romantic relationships but also encourages partners to reflect on their connection. It has become a day for couples to plan special outings, share memories, or simply enjoy each other’s company.
As couples celebrate this day, they also look forward to future milestones. Whether through simple acts of kindness or grand gestures, National Couples Day is about making cherished moments together.
This year, National Couples Day falls on a Tuesday, allowing many couples to make special plans both during the weekend and on the day itself. As the holiday approaches, excitement builds with people planning various ways to show their love.
Recent Posts
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts
- Murder Suspect Seeks Change of Venue Amid Media Frenzy
- Beaufort County Owes $1.6 Million in Unpaid Tax Refund Interest
- Nexstar Media to Acquire Tegna for $3.54 Billion
- Estudiantes Faces Cerro Porteño in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown
- Woman Killed, Man Injured in Tulsa Shooting Dispute
- Man Fatally Struck by NJ Transit Train in River Edge
- Geoff Keighley Teases Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom Event
- Florida Lottery Winning Numbers for August 15 and 17, 2025
- Savion Hiter to Announce Commitment Today: Michigan, Tennessee Leading Contenders
- Joan Collins Stuns in White Swimsuit While Teasing New TV Project
- Kyler Murray Faces High Expectations as Cardinals Aim for Playoffs
- Michigan Man Sentenced for Kidnapping Woman After 13-Year Stalking
- Texas Football Prepares for Season with Fall Camp Insights
- Hurricane Erin Brings Danger to US East Coast Amid New Tropical Threat
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Soars Following Positive FDA News
- Hollie Strano Lands New Weather Role After WKYC Departure
- Tennessee names Joey Aguilar starting quarterback for 2025 season
- Heat Wave Hits Kansas City with High Temperatures and Thunderstorms