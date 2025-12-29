National Grid Establishes Youth Council to Engage Students

UTICA, N.Y. — National Grid is addressing local workforce challenges by launching a Youth Advisory Council aimed at empowering college students in New York and Massachusetts.

Set to begin in January 2026, the initiative seeks to involve young adults in decisions about community investments and grant-making processes. Robert Simmons III, vice president of social impact and executive director of the National Grid Foundation, emphasized the importance of including students in conversations about regional growth.

“What does it mean to build the workforce of the future if you don’t ever ask the workforce of the future?” Simmons said.

The initiative will include 12 council members, three of whom are from Central New York. These students will participate in leadership development while directly influencing how funds are used within their communities.

<p“Students will decide what their focus areas are going to be,” Simmons explained, highlighting that their input is fundamental to shaping grant-awarding processes.

The council recently saw over 80 applications for its available seats, with selection criteria based on community involvement and leadership experience. Council members will receive mentorship from National Grid and community leaders.

“There’s also a concept and a construct called reverse mentoring, where young people mentor those who are older than them,” Simmons added, noting the mutual benefits of this exchange.

Sarah Dorme, a senior at SUNY Oswego, expressed her alignment with the council’s goals, focusing on youth support in mental health.

Another council member, Oghenetega “Tega” Adjoh, highlighted his leadership roles within the SUNY Oswego Student Association. Alicia Oberlender, a student at Onondaga Community College, is also enthusiastic about contributing her unique perspectives on the Deaf community.

“I’m involved with a lot on the OCC campus, and I just felt with my passion for ASL and the Deaf community that was something unique I could bring to this group,” Oberlender said.

National Grid hopes this model will inspire other employers to engage young people in meaningful ways, enhancing local workforce development.