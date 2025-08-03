National Grid Launches £8 Billion Initiative for Clean Energy Substations

London, England – National Grid has announced a transformative new initiative aimed at enhancing substation infrastructure across England and Wales with an investment of £8 billion. The Electricity Transmission Partnership (ETP) focuses on a long-term collaborative strategy with suppliers to expedite the delivery of essential electricity infrastructure.

The ETP is designed to award regional exclusivity of substation projects to selected partners based on their performance and commitment to capacity expansion. This approach seeks to strengthen the UK’s supply chain, promote long-term investments, and support the development of local skills.

“This £8 billion partnership proves the clean energy transition is the economic opportunity of the 21st century,” said Energy Minister Michael Shanks. He emphasized the potential for job creation and economic growth through investments in local industries.

Alice Delahunty, president of National Grid Electricity Transmission, noted that this initiative represents a significant shift in the delivery of electricity infrastructure. She stated, “By adopting a regional, long-term approach, we’re giving our supply chain the certainty to invest in people, skills, and innovation.”

Approximately £1.3 billion worth of exclusive work has already been allocated to initial partners, with further contracts to be awarded later. This would include around 130 projects across multiple regions during the RIIO-T3 period.

Among the regional partners, Balfour Beatty and Morgan Sindall Infrastructure have expressed pride in their roles. Tony Wilson of Balfour Beatty stated, “We are honored to be selected for the North East region, where we have delivered major projects for decades.”

Additionally, Linxon and Burns & McDonnell will assist with projects that fall outside the regional partners’ scopes. “This partnership reflects the progress we have made and our commitment to shaping the future of the UK’s transmission network,” said Jason Chandler from Burns & McDonnell.

National Grid’s ETP initiative complements other initiatives like the Great Grid Partnership and high voltage direct current supply chain frameworks. The model may eventually extend to other network infrastructures, laying the groundwork for a resilient energy future across the UK.