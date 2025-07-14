National Hurricane Center Monitors Possible Tropical Development Near Florida

MIAMI, Florida — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms off Florida’s Atlantic coast for potential tropical development this week. The area, designated as “Invest 93L,” is currently situated just east of the coast and is expected to move westward across Florida.

The low pressure system is forecasted to cross into the Gulf of Mexico, where waters are exceptionally warm, providing a small window for development into a tropical depression or storm. If it forms, it will be named Dexter. The NHC anticipates the system to track across the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday, reaching the northeastern Gulf by the evening.

Regardless of tropical formation, Florida is expected to experience an increase in showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. This uptick is notable compared to the typical summertime pattern of scattered afternoon storms.

As the low progresses west-northwest, the rain chances will rise, particularly for the Panhandle and the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service warns that locally heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding in some regions later this week.

In addition, remnant moisture from the system may keep heavy rain threats present in the lower Mississippi Valley into the weekend. The NHC urges residents and visitors to stay informed about the forecast and any advisories regarding potential tropical development.

This area of low pressure currently has a 20% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance over the next week. Even if it does not become a tropical storm, it will still carry moisture that could lead to significant rainfall across Florida and the northern Gulf coast.

Residents in Eastern North Carolina are also encouraged to prepare, as any Gulf system can influence local weather patterns. It’s advised to update hurricane kits and readiness plans, especially as the hurricane season is in full swing.