National Hurricane Center Monitoring Tropical Wave Off Africa

MIAMI, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely watching a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa, which is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. The system currently has a 50% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression by the middle to later part of next week.

As of Friday morning, the wave shows environmental conditions that are conducive to gradual development. “Conditions appear favorable for the system to strengthen over the next several days,” the NHC stated.

The system was first identified as an area of interest on September 10. Meteorologists noted that this date often marks the climatological peak of hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form as the wave continues to move west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Experts advise coastal residents to remain vigilant, as it only takes one storm to cause significant impacts.

The NHC is monitoring additional tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. The upcoming storm, if it develops, would be named Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda, and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until November 30, and officials urge residents to prepare for potential storms now, while stores are stocked and before crowds arise in preparation.