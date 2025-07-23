National Hurricane Center Eyes Potential Tropical Development Off Florida Coast

MIAMI, Florida – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a storm system off the southeastern U.S. coast that may develop into a tropical system. The system is expected to move west-southwestward towards the north-central Gulf, where conditions could allow for slow development if it remains offshore.

According to NHC forecasts, the system may show chances of development over the next five days, but it is likely to move inland by the weekend, diminishing its potential. Currently, forecasters estimate a 10% chance of development within 48 hours and up to a week later.

Haley Meier and Craig Herrera of FOX Weather reported that areas in the northern Gulf Coast could experience 2 to 3 inches of rain, with localized higher amounts possible. This rain could lead to isolated flooding, particularly if heavy showers linger over certain regions. Flooding was already observed on Tuesday in Lake Worth, Florida, due to heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a medium risk of rip currents has been issued for the Florida Panhandle and parts of the Atlantic coast from South Florida, ensuring beachgoers remain cautious over the upcoming weekend.

Earlier this month, similar conditions were noted in a system referred to as Invest 93L, which had a more organized structure compared to the current weather disturbance. Flooding has been reported in areas of Charleston, where high tides and rainfall created pond-like street conditions.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as a Weather Impact Day, predicting scattered heavy showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected, particularly in areas lying west of Interstate 95.

In summary, while the NHC is keeping a close watch on the storm system, its potential for significant development remains low as environmental conditions are only marginally favorable.