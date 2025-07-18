Sports
National League Wins Dramatic All-Star Game with Swing-Off Tiebreaker
ATLANTA — The National League triumphed over the American League in a historic All-Star Game that ended in a swing-off, the first of its kind. The game, held at Truist Park on Tuesday, was tied 6-6 after nine innings, leading to an impromptu home run derby to determine the winner.
Brent Rooker kicked off the derby for the American League, hitting two home runs. Kyle Stowers and Randy Arozarena each added one, giving the AL a total of three homers. Trailing by two, Kyle Schwarber of the National League rose to the occasion, hitting three consecutive homers to secure a 4-3 victory in the swing-off.
“It was really fun,” said Schwarber, who was named MVP of the game. “I credit the guys on our side who were really into it. The fans were into it.”
The All-Star Game’s new tiebreaker format was introduced in 2022 but had not been needed until now. Despite the game ending officially as a 7-6 victory for the NL, there was no winning or losing pitcher.
Now with two wins since 2013, the NL has narrowed the gap to 45-48-2 in total All-Star Game victories. The American League had charged back after facing a 6-0 deficit, demonstrating resilience throughout the game.
The game’s scoring began almost immediately with Ketel Marte hitting a two-run double in the first inning, putting the NL in the lead. NL starter Tarik Skubal faced difficulties but recovered later, limiting the damage after allowing a brief rally from the AL.
With the crowd at Truist Park buzzing, the atmosphere was electric as multiple players delivered key performances under pressure. Schwarber’s late-game heroics overshadowed a solid showing by AL pitcher Carlos Rodon.
Next year’s All-Star Game is set for Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, marking the Phillies‘ first time hosting the event since 1996.
Recent Posts
- Model Reacts to Phone Theft with Emotional Social Media Outcry
- John MacArthur, Influential Preacher, Dies at 86
- Ben Martin Leads Barracuda Championship After Round One
- Waymo Doubles Robotaxi Service Area in Austin Amid Competition
- Orioles Face Rays as Crucial Trade Deadline Approaches
- Jalen Hurts Criticized as NFL’s Ninth-Best Quarterback
- Wichita Woman Killed in Domestic Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
- Guardians Host A’s for Critical Three-Game Series This Weekend
- Nine Governors Demand Change at PJM Interconnection Amid Electric Cost Concerns
- Yankees Face Braves While Giants Battle Blue Jays on July 18
- Phish Celebrates 33 Years at The Mann with Memorable Performance
- Millennium Park Garages End Shuttle Service for Bears Games
- Boca Juniors Hosts Unión de Santa Fe for Crucial Match
- Taco Bell Launches Luxe Value Menu in Indianapolis Test
- Giants Face Blue Jays: Key Matchup Predictions and Betting Odds
- 2025 MLB Season: Surprises and Predictions for Second Half
- Gulf Coast Braces for Heavy Rain and Flooding Threat
- National League Wins Dramatic All-Star Game with Swing-Off Tiebreaker
- Five-Star Prospect Jason Crowe Jr. Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Padres Face Off Against Nationals Amid Struggles and Injuries