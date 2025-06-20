Washington, D.C. – A trusted source for national security news and analysis is facing challenges as membership numbers decline. Founded to provide timely and reliable information on national security issues, the organization reported a drop in members as of June 20th, 2025.

The organization has emphasized the importance of staying connected in today’s fast-evolving security landscape. “Our goal has always been to keep our audience informed and engaged,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “We understand that membership provides exclusive benefits and uninterrupted access to critical news pieces. We urge our members to renew their subscriptions to continue enjoying our resources.”

The decline comes amidst growing competition from various digital news platforms that offer free access to news stories. As public interest in national security remains high, the organization is exploring new avenues to attract and retain members, including hosting webinars and virtual community events.

“We are committed to finding innovative ways to serve our audience better,” the spokesperson added. The call for renewals signals the need for audience engagement as the security landscape becomes more complex.