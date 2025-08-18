National Weather Service to Reinstate Meteorologists Amid Staffing Crisis

LINCOLN, Nebraska – The National Weather Service announced this month it will reinstate 450 meteorologists, hydrologists, and radar technicians following significant staffing cuts earlier in the year.

This decision comes as the agency seeks to recover from reductions linked to the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to streamline federal agencies. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these cuts led to “urgent action” to restore necessary staff.

Nebraska U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., welcomed the announcement, stating it shows a commitment to strengthening the Weather Service for the future. “For decades, the National Weather Service has helped keep our communities safe with accurate and timely forecasts,” Flood said.

The cuts earlier this year prompted Flood to advocate for reversing measures that resulted in the Omaha weather office pausing deployment of weather balloons. He emphasized the importance of weather forecasting in protecting communities.

Retiring U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also expressed concern over the staffing cuts in a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. These reductions had caused some forecasting offices, particularly in rural west and southwestern Nebraska, to cease around-the-clock monitoring, leaving local experts worried.

Flood has introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at making it more difficult for National Weather Service personnel to be dismissed in the future. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent,” Flood said in June. “Everybody wants accurate weather forecasting.”

The initiative to reinstate staff highlights awareness of the critical role the National Weather Service plays in public safety, particularly amid changing climate conditions affecting forecasting.