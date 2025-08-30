National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Safety Guidelines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Oregon — The National Weather Service has lifted the flash flood warning for Grant, Morrow, and Umatilla counties as heavy rain has subsided. The agency emphasized that while flooding threats have diminished, residents should continue to heed remaining road closures.

A flash flood warning indicates a sudden and severe flooding event is happening or imminent. The weather service urges individuals in flood-prone areas to seek higher ground immediately.

Flash floods can develop quickly, with inundations occurring within minutes to hours, often in regions that are not currently experiencing rainfall. In contrast, a flood warning is issued when flooding is likely or already ongoing, while a flood advisory signifies potential inconvenience rather than immediate danger.

To ensure safety during heavy rain, the National Weather Service provides the following guidelines:

1. Move to higher ground if you are in a flood-prone location or camping in low-lying areas.

2. Follow evacuation orders promptly if issued by local authorities. Secure your home before leaving.

3. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances to reduce electrical hazards.

4. Avoid basements and submerged areas to prevent electrical accidents.

5. Swiftly evacuate if you hear buzzing or popping noises, and never enter water that may conduct electricity.

6. Never attempt to walk through floodwaters, even if they seem shallow, as just six inches of fast-moving water can be dangerous.

7. In the event you are trapped by rising waters, seek the highest point available and contact emergency services.

The weather service warns against driving through floodwaters, emphasizing that as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

When heavy rain begins, keeping safe on the roads is crucial. Maintain safe distances and slow down to avoid skidding. Awareness of your surroundings, especially in heavy rain, can significantly increase your safety.

Advance Local Weather Alerts is provided by United Robots, utilizing machine learning to relay the latest updates from the National Weather Service.