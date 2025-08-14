Sports
Nationals Adjust Roster as They Face Royals in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO — The Washington Nationals are set to face the Kansas City Royals tonight, aiming to even the series after a hard-fought loss yesterday. The game starts at 7:40 PM EST at Kauffman Field.
Last night, the Nationals fell short against the Royals, who experienced a significant 6th inning, leading to a 6-4 defeat. Despite the loss, the Nats showed resilience, marking an improvement from previous blowouts this season.
In hopes of enhancing their lineup, the Nationals are making adjustments for tonight’s game. Robert Hassell III will replace Jacob Young in center field, while Paul DeJong retains his spot at third base, continuing to perform well. “Playing time is earned,” remarked manager Miguel Cairo, highlighting the competitive atmosphere within the team. Pitcher Mitchell Parker is also looking to regain his form on the mound.
The Royals are also making changes as they welcome Jonathan India to play second base while Tyler Tolbert takes on center field duties. The Royals’ star player, Bobby Witt Jr., remains a significant threat, known for being one of the league’s few five-tool players. Veteran pitcher Michael Wacha, with one of the best changeups in the sport, will start for the Royals.
Fans can tune in via MASN 2 or listen on 106.7 The Fan and DC 87.7. The Nationals are eager to bounce back after the previous night’s setback and are pushing their efforts to secure a win against the Royals. The atmosphere is electric as they strive to keep the momentum going.
Both teams face off tonight in what promises to be a competitive match as Washington seeks to continue climbing back into contention. The Nats are hoping for their starting pitcher to keep them in the game early and avoid yielding runs.
