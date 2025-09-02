Nationals Aim for Second Straight Win Against Marlins Tonight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals celebrated a much-needed Labor Day victory, overcoming the Miami Marlins 2-0. This win snapped an eight-game losing streak, bolstered by a standout performance from Andrew Alvarez, who pitched five scoreless innings in his major league debut.

Tonight, the Nationals will look to build on that success with Cade Cavalli on the mound. This marks Cavalli’s sixth start of the season, and he aims to bounce back after a tough outing against the New York Yankees, where he allowed seven runs over just 2 1/3 innings.

“I’ve learned from my last start and I’m ready to face a team I have a better shot against,” Cavalli said. The Marlins, who Cavalli faces again next week in Miami, offer a better matchup compared to the Yankees.

On the other side, rookie Adam Mazur will take the mound for the Marlins. This is only his 11th career start, and he has struggled so far with a 1-4 record and a 7.06 ERA. Last season, the Nationals scored four runs off him in five innings when he was with the San Diego Padres.

The game is set to take place at Nationals Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT, with coverage available on MASN and MLB.tv. The current weather is partly cloudy with temperatures around 75 degrees.

The Nationals currently hold a record of 54 wins this season and aim to avoid 100 losses, needing nine wins out of their remaining 25 games. Meanwhile, they’ve recently signed catcher Jorge Alfaro for the remainder of the 2025 season, adding uncertainty to the roster as they optioned another catcher to Triple-A.

“We’re looking to finish strong in September and hit that winning mark again,” a team spokesperson said.