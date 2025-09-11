Nationals Aim for Series Win Against Marlins Tonight

MIAMI, FL – The Washington Nationals are gearing up for their final matchup against the Miami Marlins tonight at loanDepot Park. With a chance to leave their road trip with a 5-2 record, the Nationals hope to improve to 8-2 in September.

Returning to the mound is ace MacKenzie Gore, activated from the injured list. After a two-week absence due to a left shoulder issue, Gore aims to finish the season strong. “I feel good and I’m ready to go,” Gore said. He struggled since the All-Star break, and tonight’s game will serve as an important stepping stone toward improving his performance.

For the Marlins, fellow left-hander Ryan Weathers will take the hill. Weathers has faced challenges this season with injuries, making just five starts. He last pitched against the Nationals in April 2024, when he allowed six runs over four innings.

The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EDT and can be watched on MASN and MLB.tv. It will also be available on radio at 106.7 FM and in Spanish at 87.7 FM. Despite managing to win two of three games in this series, the Nationals need to win this finale to secure a series victory.

Both teams are looking to improve their standings as the season winds down. With 17 games left, the Nationals aim to finish strong and surpass their pre-season expectations.