Nationals Face Astros Amid Trade Rumors and Winning Streak

HOUSTON – The Washington Nationals are on a three-game winning streak as they prepare to face the Houston Astros tonight at Daikin Park. This marks the first time the Nationals have secured three consecutive victories since June, and they aim to extend that streak against the American League West leaders, who have lost their last five games.

The 27-year-old right-hander Michael Soroka is expected to take the mound for the Nationals, possibly for the last time before the trade deadline on Thursday. Despite a 4.85 ERA, Soroka has impressed with a 1.128 WHIP and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He has allowed just four runs across his last 14 2/3 innings, making him a potential target for trade offers.

According to interim general manager Mike DeBartolo, the Nationals are weighing their options as the trade deadline approaches. Rumors are swirling about possible deals involving several players, including Soroka, and the team is watching closely as offers come in.

The Astros, dealing with five consecutive losses, are looking to rebound. Framber Valdez, their starting pitcher, has been a reliable force, leading the team in recent games. However, tonight they will face Jason Alexander, who is making just his 14th career start and struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs to the Oakland Athletics.

The game starts at 8:10 p.m. EDT and can be viewed on MASN2 and MLB.tv, with radio coverage on 106.7 FM and 87.7 FM (Spanish). For the Nationals, the lineup includes CJ Abrams, James Wood, Luis García Jr., and Josh Bell, while the Astros counter with Taylor Trammell, Jose Altuve, and Christian Walker.

As the tension of the trade deadline looms, both teams are eager to turn their recent results around. The Nationals, who have managed to score two runs despite striking out 19 times in a previous game, now face a more favorable pitching matchup.

With less than 48 hours to go until the trade deadline, every game for the Nationals becomes increasingly critical, not just for their season but for the futures of several players. The stakes are high as teams gear up for potential playoff runs.