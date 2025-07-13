Sports
Nationals Face Brewers in Crucial Final Game Before All-Star Break
MILWAUKEE – The Washington Nationals are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in their last game before the All-Star break today at 2:10 p.m. EDT at American Family Field. After a tough week that included a managerial change and a series of losses, the Nationals are looking to end the first half of the season on a positive note.
Having lost seven of their last eight games, the Nationals need a strong performance from starter Jake Irvin. Irvin, who has a record of 7-4 this season, is aiming to improve his overall numbers; his earned run average has increased from 3.49 to 4.78 since last year. He currently leads the National League with 22 home runs allowed.
This matchup will not be easy, as Irvin faces Brewers’ pitcher Freddy Peralta, who is having a standout season. Peralta, selected for the All-Star Game, has a record of 10-4 with a 2.74 ERA over 19 starts. He has given up three or more earned runs only once this year, presenting a significant challenge for the Nationals’ offense.
In a roster update, the Nationals recalled right-hander Andry Lara from Double-A Harrisburg, replacing Shinnosuke Ogasawara who was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Additionally, shortstop CJ Abrams was scratched from the lineup about 30 minutes before the game due to minor shoulder soreness, with Paul DeJong taking his place.
The Nationals will look to turn their fortunes around against a tough Brewers lineup that features key players like Christian Yelich and William Contreras. As they prepare for the upcoming MLB Draft, where they hold the No. 1 overall pick, the Nationals hope to gain momentum heading into the break.
