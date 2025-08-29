Nationals Face Rays Amid Struggles as Mitchel Parker Starts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals look to end a five-game losing streak as they host the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at Nationals Park. The game starts at 6:45 p.m. EDT.

Mitchell Parker will take the mound for the Nationals after the team opted against using an off-day to skip his spot in the rotation. Parker has had a tough season, sitting at 7-14 with a 6.01 ERA. His performance in August has been particularly troubling, with an ERA of 12.00 over five starts this month. This game is crucial for him to regain his footing in the rotation.

Opposing Parker is Rays right-hander Adrian Houser, who joined Tampa Bay via trade from the Chicago White Sox. Houser has struggled since the move, with a 1-2 record and a 5.32 ERA in four starts with the Rays. He has allowed four or more runs in three of those games, presenting a potential opportunity for the Nationals’ offense to break out.

In a roster move earlier today, the Nationals placed catcher Drew Millas on the injured list due to a fractured and dislocated finger. They have called up C.J. Stubbs from Triple-A Rochester to replace him. This will mark Stubbs’ Major League debut after Millas finished the season with impressive statistics, including a .306 batting average and .807 OPS.

The weather tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a temperature of 76 degrees and a wind blowing at 11 mph from left to right field.

Both teams’ lineups look strong, and despite their struggles, this game offers the Nationals a chance to reset their season before facing tougher competition in the remaining weeks.