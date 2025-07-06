Nationals Fire General Manager and Manager After Tough Season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez on Sunday, following a 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox that completed a three-game sweep over the struggling team. With a current record of 37-53, the Nationals sit at the bottom of the National League East.

Owner Mark D. Lerner expressed gratitude for Rizzo and Martinez’s contributions to the team, especially their roles in winning the World Series in 2019. However, he emphasized the need for a fresh direction and new energy for the club. ‘On-field performance has not been where we or our fans expect it to be,’ Lerner stated.

Despite showcasing a promising young roster, the Nationals have struggled significantly this season. Over the past month, the team faced a disheartening stretch of losing, fueling speculation that change was necessary. Martinez spoke out in defense of his coaching staff last month, insisting that the issues lie with the players. ‘It’s never on coaching. Coaches work their asses off every single day,’ he said.

The Nationals averaged just 2.5 runs during a recent 2-10 stretch, marking a sharp decline in performance. Martinez noted the team’s missed opportunities, including leaving 15 runners on base in the loss to Boston.

Rizzo had been with the organization since its relocation from Montreal and became the general manager in 2013. Martinez took over as manager in 2018 and led the club to a historic championship, but since then, postseason returns have been absent. Now, Mike DeBartolo steps in as the interim general manager, as the Nationals prepare for a series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Tuesday.

With this shift, the Nationals align themselves for a potential overhaul, seeking a new path to return to competitiveness.