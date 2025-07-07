Sports
Nationals Fire GM Mike Rizzo and Manager Davey Martinez
Washington, D.C. — The Washington Nationals shook up their organization on Monday, firing both President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo and Manager Davey Martinez following a disappointing season. The team confirmed the news after a recent loss dropped their record to 37-53 for the year.
Effective immediately, assistant GM Mike DeBartolo has been named the interim general manager. He will oversee the club’s operations for the rest of the season, which includes an upcoming MLB Draft where the Nationals hold the first overall pick.
Team ownership expressed gratitude towards Rizzo and Martinez in an official statement, acknowledging their contributions, including the 2019 World Series win. However, they noted that the team’s on-field performance had not met expectations. Managing principal owner Mark Lerner emphasized, “This is a pivotal time for our club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward.”
With the draft just a week away, DeBartolo faces immediate challenges, including finding an interim manager to replace Martinez. The Nationals have yet to announce a successor but are expected to do so soon.
Rizzo’s tenure lasted nearly 19 years, beginning as an assistant general manager in 2006. He was promoted to GM in 2009 and became a key architect of the Nationals’ success. Martinez, who took over as manager in 2018, led the team to its first World Series title in 2019.
The firings signal a significant shift for a franchise that has struggled in the seasons following their championship. The Nationals are eager for renewed success as they look to rebuild their roster and reestablish competitive footing in the league.
