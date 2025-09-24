Nationals Hire Paul Toboni as New Head of Baseball Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire Paul Toboni as their new head of baseball operations, according to reports from ESPN. Toboni, currently the assistant general manager for the Boston Red Sox, is expected to take charge of the Nationals’ front office starting this winter.

At just 35 years old, Toboni is regarded as one of the most talented young executives in Major League Baseball. He started his career as an intern with the Oakland Athletics in 2013 and later joined the Red Sox in 2015. During his tenure in Boston, Toboni quickly climbed the ranks, eventually becoming vice president of amateur scouting and player development in September 2022, before being promoted to assistant general manager.

The Nationals, aiming to rebound from a troubling six seasons marked by poor performance, decided on Toboni to lead their efforts in rebuilding. The team has struggled since their 2019 World Series victory, with a record of 64-94 this season.

The organization previously operated under the leadership of Mike Rizzo, who was let go alongside manager Dave Martinez in July. In interim leadership, assistant GM Mike DeBartolo held the position temporarily. The Nationals sought a fresh perspective to enhance their operations after years of stagnation.

Many hope Toboni will modernize the Nationals’ approach, particularly in player development and acquisitions. “Ultra-aggressive with his ideas,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted, stressing Toboni’s influence in Boston’s front office.

The Nationals’ roster includes promising talent such as shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews, providing a foundation for Toboni to build upon. Fans are left eager to see how this new direction will influence the team moving forward.