Nationals Host Struggling Pirates Tonight at Nationals Park

MIAMI, Florida – September 12, 2025 – Tonight, the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at 6:45 PM EDT. This matchup comes as both teams sit at the bottom of their divisions, with the Nationals holding a record of 60-86 and the Pirates at 64-83.

The Pirates are currently on a six-game losing streak and are desperately seeking a win after a narrow loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Their season has been marred by inconsistency on the mound, particularly from starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who has a record of 6-14 and an ERA of 4.16. Despite some flashes of promise, Keller’s recent performances have been lackluster.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are looking to build on their recent success, having won seven of their last ten games. Managed by Miguel Cairo, the team aims to bounce back after a tough 5-0 defeat to the Miami Marlins. The Nationals will rely on Brad Lord, who has a 5-8 record and a 4.20 ERA, as he takes the mound tonight.

Historically, the Pirates have performed well against the Nationals, winning four out of their last five meetings. However, Pittsburgh’s recent offensive struggles cannot be overlooked, as they rank near the bottom in several key batting categories, including a collective .232 batting average.

On the batting side, Bryan Reynolds stands out for the Pirates, leading the team with 130 hits and offering hope with a batting average of .244. The Nationals will look to their own heavy hitters, including Juan Soto and James Wood, to capitalize on Pittsburgh’s shaky pitching.

As both teams prepare for this evening’s game, fans can expect a competitive matchup, despite the struggles each team has faced this season. With the pressure on, both the Nationals and Pirates will look to make the most of this late-season opportunity.