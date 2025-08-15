Sports
Nationals, Phillies Set for Exciting Rematch at Nationals Park
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies tonight in a highly anticipated rematch at Nationals Park. This game comes nearly five months after the two teams opened the 2025 season against each other on March 27.
In that opening game, Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore delivered a stellar performance, retiring 17 of 18 batters and striking out 13. He outperformed Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who allowed one run and two hits over six innings. The Nationals took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning, but struggled against Philadelphia’s bullpen.
Tonight’s matchup occurs during a hot and muggy August evening, with the Nationals currently facing a challenging season while the Phillies sit atop the NL East standings. Gore recently bounced back from a slump, coming off a shutout performance against the San Francisco Giants in which he struck out 10 batters in six innings.
Gore will look to build on that success against a formidable Phillies lineup featuring stars like Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper. Wheeler, who leads the league in WHIP and strikeouts with a 2.68 ERA, is expected to provide a tough challenge for the Nationals.
In the series opener last Thursday, the Nationals managed to edge out the Phillies, winning 3-2. That victory showcased Washington’s strong starting pitching and a bullpen that held the lead, contrasting with the struggles the Phillies faced that night.
Tonight’s game will feature a lineup for the Nationals that includes James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Dylan Crews, who will play together for the first time since May 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT, with expected weather conditions being partly cloudy and temperatures at 84 degrees.
Fans can tune in to the game on MASN or via radio on 106.7 FM and Spanish coverage on 87.7 FM. The anticipation builds as both teams prepare for a critical clash on the field.
