WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Nationals are not looking to trade their young stars, according to interim general manager Mike DeBartolo. This group includes players like James Wood, CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, and MacKenzie Gore.

Despite the front office’s stance, some analysts believe that Gore may be on the move. Recently, a prediction surfaced suggesting that the Nationals could trade Gore to the Boston Red Sox before the trade deadline.

Baseball analyst Rymer pointed out that at just 26 years old and under team control until 2027, Gore could fetch significant talent that would help the Nationals’ lengthy rebuild. The Red Sox, having shown strong offensive performance even after trading Rafael Devers, may need to bolster their rotation, especially as injuries have plagued starters like Tanner Houck.

Gore’s potential acquisition would make sense for the Red Sox as they look for a strong co-ace to partner with Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox find themselves in contention for a postseason spot and may see Gore as a key piece needed for a successful run.

Craig Breslow, the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer, has emphasized the need to focus on the present, stating, “I think we’ve talked a lot about looking to the future; at some point, the future has to be now.” Should the Nats decide to move Gore, they may consider offers that include top prospects like Marcelo Mayer or Wilyer Abreu.

In the meantime, the Red Sox are experiencing a solid season despite dealing with the absence of first baseman Triston Casas due to injury. The team is actively seeking players to fill this void, with All-Star Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles emerging as a top candidate.

Despite the rarity of intra-division trades, O’Hearn’s potential departure from Baltimore could benefit the Red Sox. Hitting .278 with 12 home runs this season, O’Hearn could provide the offensive spark needed as Boston pushes through the remainder of the season.

As the trade deadline approaches, both the Nationals and Red Sox must weigh their options carefully as they look to enhance their rosters.